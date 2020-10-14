2-Month-Old Among 9 Dead In Wall Collapse As Rain Batters Hyderabad

Authorities in Hyderabad have warned people to not step out due to the heavy rain.

Nine people, including a two-month-old, have died in Hyderabad after a compound wall collapsed and fell on ten houses due to heavy rain late last night. The bodies are trapped in the debris.

Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing heavy rain for the last three days. Twelve people have died in Telangana in the last 48 hours following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to flooding on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

Several areas in Hyderabad are flooded and vehicles are unable to move due to flooded roads. At least 14 districts of Telangana have been affected.

The floodgates of the Himayat Sagar dam, that supplies water to Hyderabad, were opened late last night after the water levels rose.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on last night's wall collapse in the Telangana capital. "#HyderabadRains, I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar," he tweeted.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on last night's wall collapse in the Telangana capital. "#HyderabadRains, I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar," he tweeted.

A deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal caused very heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha. The depression brought 11 to 24 cm of rain at more than a hundred locations in Andhra Pradesh.