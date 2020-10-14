Watch: Cars Float, Swept Away As Hyderabad Faces Deluge

The video was reportedly shot in a residential colony in Green Park Colony in Saroornagar.

A car is seen being swept away by strong currents of rainwater in visuals that have emerged from Hyderabad, one of the worst affected districts in Telangana that has been witnessing heavy rain for the last three days.

In the 20-second video, two vehicles are seen being swept away in the strong currents reportedly shot in a residential colony in Green Park Colony in Saroornagar, a suburb in Hyderabad.

Unbelievable scenes as cars, even heavy vehicles, are like free floating objects just carried by the force of water; this one recd as a forward, said to be from Green Park Colony #Saroornagar#HyderabadRains@ndtv@ndtvindia#FloatingInHyderabadpic.twitter.com/Go4dBVmGaT - Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 13, 2020

In another video that has emerged on Twitter, a car that was parked in a residential colony is seen floating in the rainwater.

How eerie and scary when a car with no driver inside starts moving, even changes direction and speeds away, because of the force of the flood waters; #ChaltheeKaNaamGaadi quips @Iamtssudhir, little you can do to stop it without risking your life #HyderabadRains@ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/DhEhTCOuDw - Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 13, 2020

Several areas in Hyderabad, which is among the 14 districts affected in Telangana, have received 20 cm rains in the last 24 hours. Twelve people have died in Telangana in the last 48 hours following incessant rains that has led to flooding on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

The weather department, in its latest forecast -- valid from 8.30 am on October 14 till 8.30 am on October 15, has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Telangana.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has advised people to stay indoors.

"We are witnessing unprecedented rainfall in the city. A high of 25 cm rainfall has been recorded at LB Nagar!! Rains are expected to continue for a few more hours. Citizens are requested to remain indoors and stay safe. DRF teams are striving to normalize the situation," the Director Of Enforcement,Vigilance & Disaster Management, GHMC tweeted.

The rains were triggered by a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal leading to heavy rains across several districts of Telangana, according to the weather department.

