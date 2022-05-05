On Camera, Hindu Man In Hyderabad Killed After Marrying Muslim

Hyderabad: Nagaraju and Syed Ashrin Fathima had married against the wishes of their families.

A young man lay bleeding on a road in Hyderabad, his face beaten to pulp with an iron rod, while his wife fought off his attackers, in a horrific killing caught on CCTV and mobile phones.

The police believe the man, a Hindu, was killed by relatives of his Muslim wife. They had married just three months ago.

B Nagaraju and Syed Ashrin Sulthana had just left home last evening on their bike when two men blocked their way and attacked them with an iron rod. A crowd gathered but watched as the attackers kept beating Nagaraju.

Nagaraju and Fathima had married against the wishes of her family.

On camera, Nagaraju lay still, his face a bloodied mass, while his wife screamed. Sulthana was seen lunging at one of the attackers, who tried to hit Nagaraju even though he appeared to be dead. Witnesses then rushed toward the attacker, fighting him off.

It was all over within seconds. Nagaraju died on the spot.

The attackers fled but they were caught on security cameras and mobile phone videos recorded by witnesses on the road.

Nagaraju and Sulthana had married in January, at an Arya Samaj temple in the old quarters of Hyderabad, against the wishes of her family. They had known each other since Class 10.

Sulthana had changed her name to Pallavi after the wedding. Her family had allegedly threatened Nagaraju and had told him to stay away from her.

The gruesome killing has sparked tension in the area. Local BJP activists have launched protests demanding tough action.

"A person was killed by two persons. The deceased was traveling on a bike with his wife. They got married recently and both belonged to different communities. Brothers of the deceased's wife today assaulted Nagaraju and then attacked him with a rod and killed him on the spot," said Sreedhar Reddy, a police officer.

According to news agency PTI, Sulthana told reporters that five people had attacked her husband on the road. She also said she had known Nagaraju for over 11 years.