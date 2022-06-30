Hyderabad Man Threatens PM Modi, Amit Shah On Social Media, Arrested: Report

Hyderabad Police arrested a man for threatening PM Modi and Amit Shah on social media

A man, who allegedly put up a social media post threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was arrested in Hyderabad, police said today.

The man - Abdul Majid - had in the post threatened to kill the leaders, demanding that RSS and BJP leaders should apologise for the controversial remarks on prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the police told Press Trust of India.

Hyderabad's Moghalpura police on its own booked a case against Abdul Majid for the inflammatory post and arrested him on Wednesday, the police said.

He was produced before a local court which directed the police to give him a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a senior Police official said.

Section 41A of the CrPC mandates that in cases where one's arrest is not immediately necessary the police shall issue a notice directing the person (to appear before a police officer) against whom a reasonable complaint has been made.

Accordingly, police issued the notice to Abdul Majid, who was subsequently released, the official said.



