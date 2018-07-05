Hyderabad Man Brought Back From Dubai, Arrested For Killing Wife In May

The accused stuffed his wife's body in a bag, sealed like a parcel and dumped on the road

A 33-year-old man, who fled to Dubai after allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in a bag in May, was yesterday arrested after he was brought back to the city, police said.

Akber Ali Khan was brought back here with the help of the Indian Embassy and Dubai authorities and handed over to the Police, a police release said.

Earlier, a look out circular was issued against him. Khan, working in Dubai, had married the woman in 2010.

Later Khan developed doubt about the fidelity of his wife and on May 19 stabbed her to death allegedly at the instigation of his mother, police said.

He later stuffed the body in a bag which was sealed like a parcel and dumped on the road side.

Following investigation, Khan's mother and three other family members were arrested on the charge of destroying evidence and helping him get flight ticket to flee to Dubai.