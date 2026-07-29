Hyderabad Cop Suspended For Sexually Exploiting Woman, Forcing Abortion

Station House Officer (SHO) of Jubilee Hills Police Station in Hyderabad has been suspended following allegations of sexually exploiting a woman and blackmailing and threatening her.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar issued orders suspending Station House Officer U Srinivasulu Reddy. An announcement to this effect was made late on Tuesday night.

Following the allegations by a 31-year-old woman from Sangareddy district, the officer was sent to the Vacancy Reserve. After the preliminary investigation, the Commissioner ordered his suspension, pending a departmental inquiry.

The woman had complained to the Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand that Srinivasulu sexually assaulted her, forced her to undergo an abortion and threatened her. She also accused him of physically assaulting her.

She alleged that the SHO was blackmailing her by threatening to post her personal videos and demanding that she pay Rs 2 crore. She claimed she had paid several thousands of rupees on different occasions.

The incident dates back to 2021, when she approached Ameenpur police station over a family dispute. Srinivasulu was then serving as an inspector there. She alleged that he later contacted her regarding the case and gradually demanded sexual favours.

The woman alleged that Srinivasulu later asked her to visit his residence in KPHB and, when she refused, he threatened to come to her house. She alleged that he later sexually assaulted her at his residence. She also claimed that he took her to a hospital when she became pregnant, where she underwent an abortion.

The woman also alleged that Srinivasulu had paid Rs 25 lakh to get posted as Jubilee Hills SHO.

Reddy, who was posted as SHO of Jubilee Hills just four months ago, denied the allegations. He reportedly told senior officials that the woman threatened him and extorted money from him.

Police are likely to record the statements of both the suspended officer and the complainant as part of the investigation into the allegations.

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