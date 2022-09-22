Meet Neha Narkhede, Youngest 'Self-Made' Woman On India Rich List

Neha Narkhede grew up in Pune, Maharashtra. (File)

Pune-born Neha Narkhede, the co-founder of streaming data technology company Confluent, has made it to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 released on Wednesday. The 37-year-old Indian-American has been named the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur on the list of wealthy individuals.

Ms Narkhede grew up in Pune, Maharashtra, and studied Computer Science at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Besides co-founding Confluent, Ms Narkhede is also the co-creator of Apache Kafka, an open-source messaging system. She today works as an investor and advisor for multiple technology companies.

Neha Narkhede has been ranked 336 in the Hurun India Rich List with an estimated wealth of Rs 4,700 crore.

Before starting her company, Ms Narkhede worked at LinkedIn and Oracle where she was part of a team which developed Apache Kafka software. The software helps LinkedIn provide a personalised experience to users. The entrepreneur, along with her team, later decided to use the technology in other businesses and founded Confluent in 2014, reported Forbes.

Ms Narkhede moved to the US around 15 years ago and went on to obtain a Masters of Science degree in technology from Georgia Tech. She did her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Pune.

The entrepreneur was ranked 57 in America's Richest Self-Made Women list 2022 compiled by Forbes. Neha Narkhede was also named one of the World's Top 50 Women in Tech by Forbes in 2018.

As per Hurun India, a total of 1,103 individuals have featured in the list with a wealth of Rs 1,000 crore. This year has witnessed an increase of 96 in the number of rich individuals as compared to the last year.