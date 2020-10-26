'Hurt' CPM Wants Bengal Governor To Take Down Photos With Ailing Leader

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been criticized for putting photographs with Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. (File)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been severely criticized for publishing photographs of ailing former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya on Twitter.

Jagdeep Dhankar and his wife took photograph when they went to meet the communist leader at his home in Kolkata on Ashtami. The Governor tweeted that he wants to wish Mr Bhattacharya Subho Ashtami and good health.

But the CPM has retorted angrily. "We are deeply hurt by the pictures that were taken during a visit and shared by you," they have said.

"Comrade Bhattacharya is an internationally known and commended politician who has served our state for decades with dedication. Photographing him when he is most vulnerable and then publishing them on social media has deeply hurt the sentiments of not only CPM sympathizers spread of all across the globe but also generally people at large. We would appreciate if this pictures were taken down," the CPM tweeted,

While we at @CPIM_WESTBENGAL appreciate Shri @jdhankhar1ji's (Governor of WB) genuflection of visiting our ex-CM Comrade Buddhadeb Bhattacharya at his residence to inquire after his health we are deeply hurt by the pictures that were taken during your visit & shared by you

(1/n) - CPI(M) WEST BENGAL (@CPIM_WESTBENGAL) October 25, 2020

The photographs were put up more than 24 hours ago. The CPM tagged the Governor in its tweet but the tweet had not been taken down even at midnight on Sunday.

On the Governor's timeline, responses from the public has been extremely critical. "This is absolutely disgusting, very cheap behaviour by Governor to gain social media attention. Have you ever visited (former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) Vajpayee ji all pictures when he was bedridden," said Twitter user Naveen.