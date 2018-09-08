Hurriyat Member Shot Dead By Gunmen In Jammu And Kashmir’s Sopore

The gunmen fired at Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani from close range in Bomai area.

All India | | Updated: September 08, 2018 13:58 IST
The man was affiliated with the group led by separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani. (Representational)

Srinagar: 

Highlights

  1. Hurriyat member shot by unidentified gunmen in Sopore
  2. He was fired at from close range; died on way to hospital
  3. He was affliated with group led by separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani

A Hurriyat Conference member was shot on Saturday by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, police said.

The gunmen fired at Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani from close range in Bomai area.

"He was immediately shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival".

The man was affiliated with the group led by separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani and had been recently released from jail.

Jammu and KashmirSopore

