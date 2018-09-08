Hurriyat Member Shot Dead By Gunmen In Jammu And Kashmir’s Sopore

Highlights
- Hurriyat member shot by unidentified gunmen in Sopore
- He was fired at from close range; died on way to hospital
- He was affliated with group led by separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani
A Hurriyat Conference member was shot on Saturday by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, police said.
The gunmen fired at Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani from close range in Bomai area.
"He was immediately shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival".
The man was affiliated with the group led by separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani and had been recently released from jail.