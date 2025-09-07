Hundreds From UP, Bihar, Jharkhand Appear For SSC Exam In West Bengal

Despite massive recruitment scams in West Bengal's School Service Commission (SSC) exams over the past few years leading to 26,000 jobs being cancelled on court orders, hundreds of students from across the country arrived in the state today to appear for the SSC exam.

A large number of candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand took Sunday's examination.

The candidates told NDTV that the teacher recruitment process in their home states is not transparent. Students from Uttar Pradesh revealed that the last recruitment exam was held in 2022, and since then, no new vacancies have been announced. Several aspirants from Bihar and Jharkhand also alleged that due to widespread corruption, deserving candidates are deprived of jobs in their states.

Many who took the exam traveled to West Bengal leaving behind their families and young children. One woman from Hazaribagh even arrived at the exam center carrying her eight-month-old baby. She said, "In our state, jobs are sold to the highest bidder. Here, at least, we hope that our hard work will get the right reward."

Several students admitted that they were aware of the SSC recruitment scam in West Bengal, but were unfazed. "That doesn't affect us. This time, the examination process seems clean and transparent. We believe that only deserving candidates will get selected," one of the aspirants said.

With inputs from Anil Giri