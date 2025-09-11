After Controversy Over Post On Nepal Situation, Trinamool MLA Backtracks

Trinamool Congress legislator from Debra Assembly constituency in West Midnapore district of West Bengal and former IPS officer, Humayun Kabir, who has been courting controversy for various reasons for the last few months, is in the midst of a fresh polemic once again and this time over his social media post indirectly linking the currently “Nepal-like” situation to the Indian context.

First, he made the social media post in Bengali, where, without naming Nepal, he questioned when a spontaneous mass uprising like that in the Himalayan Kingdom would happen in India, with the “dictators” here meeting the same fate.

"When will the same thing happen to the dictators of our country? The heads of corruption will be unmasked through non-violent means! When? When? Do you also dream like me?" read a controversial social media post made by Kabir.

However, Kabir's comments started attracting massive criticism from all quarters, with many questioning how an elected public representative could make such a comment. At the same time, fillers were also sent to him from Trinamool Congress that his social media post was anti-party in nature, considering that the West Bengal Chief Minister herself has refrained from making any comment on the Nepal issue, claiming that the matter being an external affairs issue, the Union government had the first prerogative to comment on the matter.

Thereafter, Kabir issued clarification statements in the comments section of his controversial post. In the statement, he clarified that while he still felt that an uprising was necessary in India, it should not be non-violent” in nature and not “violent” as it had been in Nepal. He also clarified that his post did not target any particular political force in India.

“I am a peace-loving person and will always follow the law. Violence and riots are undesirable in any circumstance. But our country also needs an uprising, which should be silent and non-violent in nature. That will wipe out corruption, nepotism, and division between people in our country. Educated and honest people will be at the forefront," Kabir clarified.

Kabir was in the midst of controversy in July this year, after a video went viral where he was seen assaulting a senior government official in the latter's office.

The person assaulted, as seen in the video, was the assistant registrar of West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS), Pralay Chakraborty.

Earlier this year, Kabir was in the midst of controversy after he went to the residence of the minor girl, who was killed in a bomb blast at Kaliganj in the Nadia district of West Bengal, and offered money to the victim's mother.

The minor girl, Tamanna Khatun, was reportedly killed after being hit by splinters of crude bombs hurled towards their residence from a victory procession of Trinamool Congress that was brought out to celebrate the victory of the party candidate Alifa Ahmed in Kaliganj bypolls.

Kabir was also slapped with a show-cause notice by the Trinamool Congress then.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)