Human Rights Body's Notice To Rajasthan Government Over Dalit Boy's Death

Indra Meghwal was beaten up by his teacher on July 20.(File)

The National Human Rights Commission has sent notices to the Rajasthan government and the state's police chief over the death of a Dalit boy after he was beaten up by his teacher for allegedly touching a drinking water pot.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a class 3 student, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, studying in Sarasvati Vidyalaya in Surana area of district Jalore, Rajasthan was beaten up by the headmaster of the school on July 20 due to which he sustained grievous injuries and died in a hospital in Ahmedabad during the course of the medical treatment, it said in a statement.

The Commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), Rajasthan seeking a detailed report, including present status of the investigation being conducted by the police and action taken against the responsible headmaster, it said.

The DGP Rajasthan is expected to explain as to why the First Information Report (FIR) in the matter was not registered by the police for 23 days in spite of efforts made by the family of the victim, the rights panel said.

Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot. The boy succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

"Apart from the status of payment of the statutory relief under provisions of the SC/ST Act, the Commission would like to know from the state government as to what steps have been taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such inhuman and cruel acts are not done with the vulnerable sections of the society, including SC and ST," it said.

The response from the state government and the police chief is expected within four weeks, the statement said.

According to the media report, the young boy had taken water to drink from a pot, which was kept for the headmaster and when headmaster noticed it, he severely beat him. The victim sustained injuries near his ear. Reportedly, the headmaster also mounted undue pressure on the family for a compromise and gave a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh to them to hush up the matter. In spite of efforts made by the family, the police did not register an FIR for 23 days, it said.

