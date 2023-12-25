Huge Tourist Rush On Christmas As Himachal Revives From Disastrous Floods

DGP Sanjay Kundu said lakhs of tourists have visited different parts of Himachal.

Lakhs of tourists thronged Himachal Pradesh during the festive season, particularly on Christmas Eve and the approaching New Year. The state is witnessing a huge tourist rush in all tourists destinations, especially at the 9.2-km Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, the longest in the world at a height of 10,000 feet.

Himachal Pradesh warmly welcomes all visitors! A heartfelt welcome to all tourists exploring enchanting Himachal Pradesh! From snow-capped peaks to serene valleys, immerse yourselves in the beauty of our state. Our administration and police stand committed to ensuring your visit… pic.twitter.com/ck2jqvah9k — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) December 24, 2023

"We welcome the tourists, who have come to the state in such a huge number, crossing over lakhs," Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, adding that around 65,000 tourists were recorded at Atal Tunnel, Rohtang on Sunday with over 12,000 vehicles ferrying them.

He said Himachal Pradesh has stood up again to welcome tourists in the aftermath of the disaster.

Mr Sukhu also praised the efforts of the district administration and the cops for efficiently managing the tourist rush, making their visit memorable, particularly at North and South portals of Rohtang Tunnel, where the local administration and the police force have been managing the traffic in -12 degrees Celsius temperature.

He asserted that Himachal will soon stand up from the aftermath of the disaster and as a testimony of fact, today the state is all ready to welcome the tourists.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said lakhs of tourists have visited different parts of the state.

Sharing few photographs of the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, he said, "The local administration and the Police force of both the Lahaul Spiti and Kullu districts have been working commendably 24x7 to manage the traffic smoothly in almost minus 12 degrees' temperature and ensuring that everyone reaches safe at their destination."

Meanwhile, to ensure that the public celebrates Christmas Eve in a peaceful and safe manner, special arrangements have been made by the district police, and a police action plan has been prepared for better traffic management during Christmas, including rescue and evacuation operations as well, Kullu district police said.

"Strict vigilance is being maintained through CCTV cameras and drones. Kullu Police is committed to maintaining proper law and order within the district. Kullu Police is working day and night to ensure that the trip of tourists is safe, especially in view of slippery road conditions during the evening due to snow and black ice," as per a press release from the Kullu district police.

