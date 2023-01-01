Huge Crowds At India Gate On New Year, Cops Block Roads

Roads leading up to and around the iconic India Gate have been blocked by Delhi cops amid heavy rush of people out to celebrate the new year.

A group of people from the Jain community who wanted to march from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against the Jharkhand government's decision to declare Sammed Shikahrji, a revered site for Jains, as a tourist spot have been stopped right at India Gate.

Along with the protesters, the people are out in large numbers to celebrate the new year, adding to the traffic jams and chaos on roads.