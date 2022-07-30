3 Jharkhand Congress Legislators Detained With 'Huge' Cash In Bengal, Trinamool Pokes Central Agency

Police in West Bengal's Howrah region today seized "huge amounts of cash" from a car in which three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand were travelling. They have been detained for questioning and note-counting machines will have to be used to determine the exact amount, said the local police chief.

Leaders from state's Trinamool Congress government — stung recently by piles of cash recovered from an aide of arrested party leader Partha Chatterjee — chided the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asking if any action would now be taken against those who aren't from the Trinamool. Minister Shashi Panja shared a video tweeted by a journalist and wrote, "ED, are you taking a note or the matter is not grievous enough?" The party's official handle sent out a similar tweet.

ED, are you taking a note or the matter is not grievous enough?



Machines were brought in to count a huge amount of cash found in a vehicle in which 3 Jharkhand MLAs were travelling.



We demand a thorough investigation into the matter. https://t.co/su9ydKHroF — Dr. Shashi Panja (@DrShashiPanja) July 30, 2022

The Trinamool has been alleging that it's being selectively targeted by the BJP through central government agencies. However, its demand for action against Congress MLAs underlines cracks in Opposition unity at the national level. Recently, it refused to support Congress's Margaret Alva as joint candidate for Vice-President, saying "we cannot be taken for granted".

As for the cash seizure, police said the Toyota Fortuner SUV was stopped near Panchla village. "We had specific information that huge sums are being transported," said Swati Bhangalia, Superintendent of Police of Howrah Rural, adjoining Kolkata. "We worked out the details and are asking the three MLAs from Jharkhand for details and proofs about the cash. Counting of the amount and other legal formalities will follow."

There were two others in the car, including a driver, it is learnt.