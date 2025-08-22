How You Can Help Sterilise Stray Dogs In Your Neighbourhood

The Supreme Court has revised its earlier directive on the relocation of stray dogs, saying that the animals should be sterilised, vaccinated and returned to their original neighbourhoods unless they are rabid or display aggressive behaviour.

The modified order comes after the Court on August 11 directed all stray dogs in Delhi and surrounding areas to be moved to shelters. This triggered city-wide protests, with animal lovers up in arms about the practicality and feasibility of such a ruling.

The bench on Friday said the revised approach balances public health and safety with animal welfare, given the high incidence of dog bites in Delhi, where hospitals report close to 2,000 bite cases daily.

How To Sterilise Dogs In Your Neighbourhood

Under the new directive, citizens and resident welfare associations (RWAs) must actively support municipal bodies in managing stray dogs through sterilisation and vaccination. Here is how you can do it:

Survey early morning - Walk around your colony and count stray dogs and puppies.

Take pictures - Note their markings and locations to ensure they return to the same spot after surgery.

Involve feeders - They know the dogs' routines and can help catch them humanely.

Coordinate with an NGO - Contact the municipal authority or an NGO registered under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

Transport safely - Park the van away from the dogs. Let only the dog catcher use a net (not sticks/nooses) to avoid injuries.

Return responsibly - Ensure dogs are released only after proper healing.

Feed responsibly - Feed them in designated feeding zones, keeping the area clean and safe.

Vaccination - Ensure sterilisation and vaccination against rabies under veterinary supervision.

Dogs are the main carriers of rabies in India, accounting for nearly 97% of human rabies cases.

What Is Rabies?

Rabies is a viral disease that attacks the nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord. It is one of the oldest known diseases and is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The virus spreads mainly through the saliva of infected animals, like monkeys, cats, bats, and most commonly, dogs, via bites. It can also enter the body through open wounds, scratches, or contact with the eyes, nose, or mouth. Rabies does not spread through casual contact like touching or feeding animals.

After a bite, the virus can remain hidden for weeks to months while travelling through the nerves to the brain. Early symptoms include fever, headache, weakness, and tingling or pain at the bite site. As the disease progresses, anxiety, confusion, restlessness, and difficulty swallowing water (hydrophobia) may occur, followed by muscle spasms, paralysis, and seizures. In the final stage, the patient falls into a coma and dies within days.

Death By Rabies

Every year, rabies claims over 55,000 lives globally, with most deaths occurring in Asia and Africa. India is among the worst affected, accounting for about 36% of the world's rabies deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Rabies deaths are 100% preventable by vaccine, according to the WHO.