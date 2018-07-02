How Villagers In Maharashtra Turned Into Crazed Mob, Killed 5: 10 Points

The relatives of victims mourn the deaths in Dhule.

Mumbai: Twenty-three people have been arrested after five men were locked in a room and beaten to death in Maharashtra's Dhule on Sunday, over rumours that they were kidnappers out to get children. The Rainpada village where the killings took place, was mostly deserted today as the police hunted for those who participated in the mob attack. The killing in Maharashtra follows a disturbing pattern of attacks triggered by rumours in many states.