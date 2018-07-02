WhatsApp Rumours Updates: Over WhatsApp Rumours, 5 Men Killed In Maharashtra, Men Beaten in Chennai

Dhule, Maharashtra: 5 people were killed by villagers after they suspected them of being child kidnappers

A number of cases of violence after rumours pertaining to child kidnappers spread on WhatsApp, have been reported from different states across the country. In the latest case of mob violence, five people were killed by villagers in Maharashtra's Dhule on Sunday, according to police. Twelve people were arrested in connection with the case. The five men, belonging to a nomadic community, had gone to ask for food.

When one of them reportedly tried to speak to a child, villagers, who were around for the weekly Sunday market, suspected him to be a kidnapper and began to thrash him, they said. Soon others joined them and the five were killed in mob violence, police said.

In another case in Chennai, two men were thrashed by a group of people over rumours they were trying to kidnap a child. The police said the two men who were attacked are migrant labourers who have been working on contract with Chennai Metro. Fifteen people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.

Here are the updates over the cases of mob violence after circulation of WhatsApp rumours: