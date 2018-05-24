Man Suspected To Be Child-Lifter Lynched in Bengaluru A mob of 25 people attacked the man, identified as Kaluram, in Cottonpet area of Bengaluru.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The victim was chased by some women near Chamarajpet garden. (Representational) Bengaluru: A mob in Bengaluru lynched a man who was suspected to be a child-trafficker. Police arrested 14 people, including four women, on Wednesday in connection with the case. The man was beaten with cricket bats and logs, the police said.



A mob of 25 people attacked the man, identified as Kaluram, in Cottonpet. The victim was a native of Rajasthan. He worked as a tiles-fitter and had come to Bengaluru from Pune a month ago.



The victim was chased by some women near Chamarajpet garden after they suspected him to be a child-lifter. The bystanders caught him and assaulted him.



Police rushed to the scene to rescue the victim from the mob. They took him to a hospital, but he died on the way.



"There was no basis for suspecting him as a child trafficker. There is a WhatsApp video in circulation portraying the features of a suspected child trafficker," the station house officer of the Chamarajpet police station.



"Relying on it, women targeted him and finally a group of



Meanwhile, in a similar incident, residents of a village in Hassan caught a man from Bihar suspecting that he was a child-lifter. They handed him over to the police.



Another similar incident was reported in Raichur district where a mentally-challenged man was attacked by a group of people who thought he was a child-trafficker.



At Andersonpet in Kolar, two men were roughed up by a mob which suspected them to be child-lifters.



With inputs from PTI



A mob in Bengaluru lynched a man who was suspected to be a child-trafficker. Police arrested 14 people, including four women, on Wednesday in connection with the case. The man was beaten with cricket bats and logs, the police said.A mob of 25 people attacked the man, identified as Kaluram, in Cottonpet. The victim was a native of Rajasthan. He worked as a tiles-fitter and had come to Bengaluru from Pune a month ago.The victim was chased by some women near Chamarajpet garden after they suspected him to be a child-lifter. The bystanders caught him and assaulted him.Police rushed to the scene to rescue the victim from the mob. They took him to a hospital, but he died on the way."There was no basis for suspecting him as a child trafficker. There is a WhatsApp video in circulation portraying the features of a suspected child trafficker," the station house officer of the Chamarajpet police station."Relying on it, women targeted him and finally a group of people lynched him ," he said.Meanwhile, in a similar incident, residents of a village in Hassan caught a man from Bihar suspecting that he was a child-lifter. They handed him over to the police.Another similar incident was reported in Raichur district where a mentally-challenged man was attacked by a group of people who thought he was a child-trafficker. At Andersonpet in Kolar, two men were roughed up by a mob which suspected them to be child-lifters. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter