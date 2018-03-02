How To Check Meghalaya Election Result 2018 Online

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is contesting elections from two seats this time.

Assembly Election 2018 Meghalaya was held on February 27 for 59 of 60 assembly seats. The scheduled election in Williamnagar constituency has been delayed to an undeclared date following the death of Nationalist Congress Party candidate Jonathone Sangma in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in East Garo Hills district on February 18. In Meghalaya, the face-off is between incumbent Chief Minister Mukul Sangma of the Congress and National People's Party (NPP) aspirant Conrad Sangma. It is for the first time that Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats. Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2018 will be declared today.

