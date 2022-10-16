How Rahul Gandhi, On Congress March, Plans To Vote In Party Chief Poll

Bharat Jodo Yatra is now in Karnataka and crossed the 1,000-km milestone on Saturday.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, will vote to pick the party's new chief from Karnataka's Ballari, the Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh clarified today.

"There've been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates," he said in a tweet.

There've been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 16, 2022

Senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in a direct contest for the party's top post for the election which will be held tomorrow after a gap of 22 years.

Counting of votes will be done on October 19.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is now in Karnataka and crossed the 1,000-km milestone on Saturday.

The keenly contested elections have set off speculations on the autonomy of the next President, with many alleging that the Gandhis will "remote control" them.

Rahul Gandhi has, however, asserted that whoever is elected as the party's new president will have a free hand in taking decisions and running the organisation.

Interacting with the media during the Karnataka leg of his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the former Congress chief had said, "Both the nominees contesting for Congress presidential elections have a position and their own perspectives. To call anyone a 'remote control' is insulting to both of them."

Shashi Tharoor, in an interview with NDTV, had revealed that Sonia Gandhi told him "you are most welcome to contest" and assured him there would be no "official candidate" as her entire family would stay neutral.