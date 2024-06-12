How Long Will You Keep Blast Convict In Solitary Confinement: High Court

The blast killed 17 persons and injured 60 others.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought to know from the Maharashtra prison authorities how long they plan to keep Himayat Baig, convicted in the 2010 Pune blast case, in solitary confinement.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Shyam Chandak directed additional public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde to take instructions from the Inspector General of Prison department on whether Baig could be moved from the 'anda cell' (solitary confinement) to a high-security cell in the jail.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Baig seeking to be shifted out of solitary confinement.

Baig claimed that he has been lodged in the anda cell at Nashik Central Prison for 12 years.

Mr Shinde told the court that Baig has been convicted and was sentenced to life imprisonment in a blast case.

The bench said it understands the security concerns, but sought to know how long can a prisoner be kept in such solitary confinement.

"We understand your security concern but you know the situation, there is no light, no air. You don't remove anyone from the anda cell even when food is given," the court said.

"No one is asking you to keep him with other prisoners. The question is how long can you keep him in anda cell? You don't take out a person in 12 years. You can't keep someone there indefinitely," the bench added.

The bench has posted the plea for further hearing on June 20.

Baig was the only person to be convicted in the February 2010 blast at the German Bakery, a popular eatery in Pune. The blast killed 17 persons and injured 60 others.

Six others charge-sheeted in the case, including Yasin Bhatkal, who is alleged to have planted the bomb, are still on the run.

