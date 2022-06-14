Moose Wala Murder: Bulletproof Cars, 50 Cops In Punjab's Plan To Take Gangster From Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Punjab Police Custody in Delhi on Tuesday.

Punjab Police on Tuesday finally got custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as it told a court in Delhi that he is a key conspirator in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. This came after a hearing in which Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu assured the court that the state will take "full responsibility" for the gangster's security.

"There will be about 50 police personnel of Punjab Police, two bulletproof vehicles; 12 vehicles will run on the way which will clear the route. All routes will be videographed," Mr Sidhu told the duty magistrate at the Patiala House Court. Mr Sidhu said the orders of the Supreme Court as passed in such cases will be followed.

Bishnoi was produced in Delhi's Patiala House Court after his custody with Delhi Police in an Arms Act case ended. He has been lodged in Tihar Jail and facing cases in multiple states. Punjab Police had filed two applications — one for his arrest and the other for his transit remand (or physical custody).

His lawyer Vishal Chopra opposed the Punjab Police application for custody, saying that there is apprehension he may be "eliminated" if transit remand is granted. He said virtual interrogation could be done. "We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab Police. They can arrest him in the case, if needed, but in Delhi only," the lawyer said.

The court first allowed the arrest and then gave an order for physical custody too.

Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawahar Ke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Punjab Police submitted on Tuesday that the arrested accused had said Lawrence Bishnoi was behind the murder.

The motive, according to Punjab Police, was "to avenge the killing of Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera, in which there was an alleged involvement of Shagundeep Singh, manager of Shubhdeep Singh (Sidhu Moose Wala), who is now absconding".

"Delhi Police, too, questioned Bishnoi, and have clearly stated that he is the key conspirator", Punjab Police further said.