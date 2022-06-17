How A Small Clue Helped Cops Crack Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Police traced a clue to a petrol station

A small clue in a vehicle helped the crack the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, leading to the arrest of 10 accused including main conspirator gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime.

Sidhu Moose Wala - who left his house at around 5 pm on May 29 along with two persons, a neighbour and a cousin - was shot dead by unidentified people. He was driving his Mahindra Thar SUV.

The Bhagwant Mann government formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the murder.

The big lead was the recovery of a fuel receipt (dated May 25, 2022) from the Bolero car used in the crime, which was abandoned 13 km away, near Khayala village, the police said.

A police team was sent immediately to the Fatehabad-based petrol pump, which had issued the receipt. The plan was to also recover the CCTV footage from the pump.

From the footage, the police identified one person, Priyawarat of Sonipat, who was possibly a shooter, the police said. The name of the Bolero's owner was traced from its engine and chassis number, he added.

Later the police also traced all the vehicles used in the crime - a Mahindra Bolero, Toyota Corolla, and a white Maruti Suzuki Alto.

Apart from main accused Lawrence Bishnoi, the police has arrested nine others. All have been accused of conspiracy, providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters.

The gangsters have claimed responsibility for the murder through Facebook posts.