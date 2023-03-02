House Of Terrorist Released In Kandahar Hijacking Seized In Srinagar

Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, one of the most wanted terrorists, is presently living in Pak.

The anti-terror agency NIA (National Investigation Agency) today attached the house of top terrorist commander Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar alias Latram, who was released from prison in exchange of hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814 at Kandahar in December 1999.

Lartam, one of the most wanted terrorists, is presently living in Pakistan.

The NIA officers reached Srinagar's Nowhatta area today and attached the ancestral home of the Pak-based terrorist.

Zargar was released along with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, Omar Sayeed Sheikh in exchange for the passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814 at Kandahar in 1999.

According to a statement by the agency, the house at Ganai Mohalla, Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Srinagar was attached under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

"The procedure was carried out along with the representative of district administration and local police," a NIA spokesman said.

Zargar, who is designated as a Terrorist under the UAPA, is operating from Pakistan since 2000 and has been funding terror activities in the Valley.

According to the NIA, Zargar was also involved in the "kidnapping of former union Home Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989. He was one of the members who kidnapped Ms Sayeed, and negotiated her release in exchange of five terrorists," the NIA said.

"He has also been involved in other heinous crimes, including murders, and has close association with other terror outfits such as Al-Qaeda and JeM," said the NIA.

On May 15, 1992, Zargar was arrested by the border security force (BSF) in Srinagar. On December 31, 1999, he was released in exchange of passengers of Indian Airlines Flight that was hijacked from Kathmandu and taken to Kandahar in Afghanistan.