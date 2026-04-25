House Help Crisis Grips Gurugram As Bengal Migrants Return Home To Vote

While Bengal votes in a crucial election that decides its next political leadership, hundreds of miles away in Gurugram, the heat rises in the households. Chores pile up as house-helps working in the Millennium City's upscale residential complexes head home to cast their votes.

A large chunk of the domestic helpers in the city are registered voters in Bengal. Their absence from work to exercise their democratic right back home has led to a shortage of workers in residential complexes.

The residents are now compelled to sweep, mop, wash dishes, and do the laundry on their own, in what has added to their already hectic office hours.

This is causing significant inconvenience to the residents, says Monica Yadav, a resident of the Home Apartments in Sector-15.

Finding a replacement hasn't been an easy task as well.

Kiran Sherawat, who lives in the Corona Apartments in Sector-37C, says that her helper has gone to Kolkata for elections, but she doesn't when she would return.

Some say handling chores on their own is causing considerable inconvenience.

"We tried looking for another helper, but we haven't been able to find anyone. We are doing household chores ourselves-even the garbage is piling up," says Sherawat.

Echoing her, Veena Gupta, a resident of Anant Raj Estate in Sector-63, adds, "Our domestic help has also gone to Bengal. In her absence, finding a replacement has become difficult. We hope she returns soon after the elections conclude."

Divya, who lives in Sector 40, recalls that her domestic help had left 10 days ago. She could find no one to wash the dishes, nor anyone to handle the sweeping and mopping.

For some, not having house help has turned out to be even more distressing.

Our help is responsible not just for cleaning, but for the overall maintenance of the entire household, says Sunita Panchal, a resident of Raheja Apartments in Sector 31.

While the residents are aware that the issue is temporary, what stresses them out is the impact on their daily routines.

The situation has become even more challenging for working professionals, as they now manage all household chores in addition to their office work.

But with voting in Bengal set to conclude on April 29, there has been an assurance.

"We spoke to our help. She is expected to return in a few days. Only then will the situation at our home improve," says Panchal.

(inputs by Sahil Manchanda)