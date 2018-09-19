House Arrest Of 5 Activists In Koregaon-Bhima Case Extended Till Tomorrow

At September 17 hearing, the Supreme Court said it may order a probe by a special investigating team if it found that evidence has been "cooked up".

All India | | Updated: September 19, 2018 19:30 IST
House Arrest Of 5 Activists In Koregaon-Bhima Case Extended Till Tomorrow

Supreme Court said the material, supporting the activists' arrest needed to be examined.

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court today extended the house arrest of five rights activists, who were arrested from several cities in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case, till tomorrow.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud will continue with the hearing on Thursday, on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others.

At the last hearing on September 17, the top court had said it may order a probe by a special investigating team (SIT) if it found that the evidence has been "cooked up".

It had also said that the material, supporting the arrest of the five activists in the case, needed to be examined.

