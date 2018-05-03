Hotel Owner Who Allegedly Killed Woman Officer In Kasauli Arrested In UP The man had been missing since Tuesday when he opened fire outside his property killing the woman officer and injuring one more person

The man, Vijay Singh, had been missing since Tuesday when he opened fire outside his property killing the woman officer on the spot and injuring one more person. There was a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information about him.



According to the police, they had been tracking Vijay Singh's location which kept changing from Delhi, Mathura and finally Vrindavan. Singh used a postman, rickshawpuller and another man's cellphone to contact a man in Solan. "That was a big lead," an officer said.



Singh told the police that he threw away the pistol he used to fire on Tuesday.



Assistant town and country planner Shail Bala was part of a team of civic officers which was tasked by the Supreme Court with razing illegal structures in 13 hotels and resorts in the town, 60 km from capital Shimla. The administration had found the structures unsafe for tourists.



While the officers were approaching the gate of Narayani Guest House in Solan's Dharampur, owner Vijay Singh fired shots in the air to scare off the labourers.



Three shots were fired. Two of them hit Shail Bala and a labourer, while a bullet whizzed past another officer of the electricity department.



The Supreme Court pulled up the authorities and the police for failing to ensure safety of the public servants who were doing their job. The government has been asked to submit its report on the incident.



