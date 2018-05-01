Woman Officer Shot Dead During Demolition Drive, Himachal Hotelier On Run Assistant town and country planning officer Shail Bala was among a team of civic officers who were tasked with destroying illegal structures in 13 hotels and resorts in Solan

Share EMAIL PRINT Guest house owner Vijay Kumar who allegedly shot dead the officer in Himachal's Solan Shimla: A civic administration officer was shot dead today by the owner of a guesthouse in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district after she tried to demolish an illegal structure, the police said. One of the labourers who came with the officer was also hit by a bullet. He is recovering at a local hospital.



Assistant town and country planning officer Shail Bala was among a team of civic officers who were tasked with destroying illegal structures in 13 hotels and resorts in Solan. The administration had found the structures unsafe for tourists. Himachal Pradesh sees a high number of tourists during the summer months.



While the officers were approaching the gate of Narayani Guest House at Solan's Dharampur, 60 kilometres from state capital Shimla, the facility's owner Vijay Kumar allegedly fired some rounds in the air to scare off the labourers who were supposed to raze the illegal structures.



A stray bullet hit Shail Bala, killing her on the spot, a police officer said. A labourer identified as Gulab Singh was also hit in his abdomen. Another bullet whizzed past the sub-divisional officer of the electricity department, Sanjya Negi.



The guest house owner then fled from the house. The police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who gives information about him



The officers were acting on the Supreme Court's April 17 directions to demolish illegal structures, the police said. The court had said hotels that build illegal and unsafe structures just to make some extra money should be punished.



Infrastructure experts have been warning for long that adding new structures on weak foundation, especially in hilly areas, are dangerous during floods and landslides



However, civic officials say it is difficult to monitor all illegal structures in tourist hotspots in the hill state as the hotel and guest house owners add new structures hidden from plain view.



With inputs from agencies



