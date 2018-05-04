After Woman Officer Shot Dead, 2 Cops Shifted Out From Himachal District The state government has decided to confer the "Himachal Gaurav Puruskar" on assistant town planner Shail Bala Sharma, who was shot dead in Solan district's Kausali

Shail Bala was supervising a demolition drive in Kasauli when she was shot dead by a hotel owner. Shimla: Two senior police officers have been shifted out of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district after a town planning officer was allegedly shot dead by a hotel owner during a demolition drive on Tuesday.



The state government has decided to confer the "Himachal Gaurav Puruskar" on assistant town planner Shail Bala Sharma, who was shot dead in Solan district's Kausali.



Solan's superintendent of police Mohit Chawla, and Parwanoo deputy superintendent of police Romesh Sharma have been shifted out of the district, officials said.



Vijay Singh, the hotel owner



Mr Chawla has been shifted to the police headquarters in Shimla. Solan SP Shiv Kumar has been given the charge of the district till further orders, officials said.



Ajay Kumar Rana has been posted as DSP, Parwanoo in place of Romesh Sharma, who also has been directed to report to the police headquarters in Shimla, they said.



The government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of Shail Baba Sharma and her full salary till the remaining period of her service.



According to the police, they had been tracking Vijay Singh's location which kept changing from Delhi, Mathura and finally Vrindavan. Singh had shaved off his moustache and tonsured his head to evade arrest.



He stayed near the Mathura refinery and the Banke Bihari temple. He used a postman, rickshawpuller and another man's cellphone to contact a man in Solan. "That was a big lead," an officer said.



The Supreme Court pulled up the authorities and the police for failing to ensure safety of the public servants who were doing their job. The government has been asked to submit its report on the incident.



