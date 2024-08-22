'Horrifying To See Almost 90 Rapes Daily In India': Mamata Banerjee To PM Modi

A trainee doctor was raped and murdered during a rest break at a Kolkata hospital

It is horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rapes occur every day throughout the country, pointed out Mamata Banerjee, referencing data, in her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bengal Chief Minister underlined that this calls for a stringent central legislation, fast-track courts to ensure justice in rape cases.

The letter comes in the wake of a 31-year-old trainee doctor raped and murdered during a rest break at a Kolkata hospital on August 9. The subsequent handling of the case by the authorities had led to massive protests and strikes by doctors across the country.

"Respected Prime Minister, I wish to bring to your kind attention the regular and increasing occurrence of rape cases throughout the country and in many cases rapes with murder are committed according to the available data, it is horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rapes occur daily throughout the country. This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is bounden duty for all of us to put an end to it so that the women feel safe and secure," the Chief Minister wrote to Prime Minister.

"Such serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed in a comprehensive manner through stringent central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment against the persons involved in such dastardly crimes. Setting up of fast-track special courts for speedy trials in such cases should also be considered in the proposed legislation to ensure quick justice. Trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days," the letter added.

The Supreme Court has set up a National Task Force to recommend steps to improve working conditions for healthcare professional and ensure their safety.

Earlier today, a tough talking Supreme Court, which has set up a National Task Force to recommend steps to improve working conditions for healthcare professional, termed "extremely disturbing" the Kolkata Police's delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor at the RG Kar Hospital.

The top court also asked protesting doctors to get back to work.

Justice and medicine cannot be stopped, the court said while hearing a suo-motu case on the Kolkata doctor's murder and directed the Centre and the states to take urgent steps to institutionalise the safety of medics across the country.

"We direct the secretary of the Union Ministry of Health to engage with the chief secretaries of the states and directors general of police to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals," the Supreme Court bench said, while ordering that the exercise be completed in a week.

The bench said peaceful protests over the Kolkata incident shall not be disturbed or disrupted by the West Bengal government.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

Late on Wednesday night, the Bengal Health Department announced the transfer of three top officials of state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, including its new Principal and Vice Principal.

The decision was taken honouring the demand of the protesting junior doctors and medical students.