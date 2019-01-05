'Hope More Than 1 Maharashtrian Becomes PM By 2050': Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtrians have ruled India in real sense: Devendra Fadnavis

More than one Maharashtrian would occupy the prime minister's post by 2050, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

During his public address at the inaugural session of the 16th Jagatik Marathi Sammelan (World Marathi Conference) in Nagpur on Friday, the Chief Minister said, "If anyone has really ruled India in a real sense, it is Maharashtrians and we have the capability to reach Attock."

In the 18th century, Attock, now in Pakistan, was conquered by the Maratha armies.

"I hope by 2050, not only one but more than one Maharashtrian would occupy the prime minister's post," he added.

Earlier Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that it is necessary to guard Marathi identity along with national identity.