Devendra Fadnavis Meets PM, Briefs Him On Maharashtra Drought Situation

Devendra Fadnavis met PM Modi in Delhi on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday about the drought situation in the state and sought assistance from the Centre.

The two also discussed a pending railway-land issue for the Dharavi redevelopment plan.

"Had a very good meeting with Hon PM Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi. Briefed him on drought situation and measures taken by Maharashtra Govt for mitigation & requested for speedy assistance from GoI to Maharashtra. Also discussed on railway land issue for Dharavi redevelopment," Mr Fadnavis tweeted.

"Thank you Hon Modi ji for your continuous & strong support for the people of Maharashtra!" Mr Fadnavis added.

With an unfavourable monsoon over several parts of the state, many areas are facing a drought-like situation. The state government has sought Central assistance of Rs 7,900 crore to deal with the exigency.