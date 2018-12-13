Devendra Fadnavis Meets PM, Briefs Him On Maharashtra Drought Situation

The two also discussed a pending railway-land issue for the Dharavi redevelopment plan.

All India | | Updated: December 13, 2018 23:04 IST
Devendra Fadnavis met PM Modi in Delhi on Thursday.


New Delhi: 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday about the drought situation in the state and sought assistance from the Centre.

"Had a very good meeting with Hon PM Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi. Briefed him on drought situation and measures taken by Maharashtra Govt for mitigation & requested for speedy assistance from GoI to Maharashtra. Also discussed on railway land issue for Dharavi redevelopment," Mr Fadnavis tweeted.

"Thank you Hon Modi ji for your continuous & strong support for the people of Maharashtra!" Mr Fadnavis added.

With an unfavourable monsoon over several parts of the state, many areas are facing a drought-like situation. The state government has sought Central assistance of Rs 7,900 crore to deal with the exigency.  

