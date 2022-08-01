'Hope He Gets Time To...': PM Wishes Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli On Gold

Achinta Sheuli smashed the Commonwealth Games record

Congratulating weightlifter Achinta Sheuli on his gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 20-year-old had worked very hard and hoped that he would now get some time to watch a film.

Wishing Achinta Sheuli the best for his record-breaking lift, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won. pic.twitter.com/4g6BPrSvON — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022

Weightlifters have been the star performers for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games so far. Continuing the glorious trend, 20-year-old Achinta Sheuli smashed the Games record by lifting a total of 313 kg to win the gold medal in the men's 73kg category. Sheuli first broke the Games record twice in the Snatch round, lifting 140kg and 143kg. He then lifted 166kg and 170kg in the clean and jerk round to register a Games record for the overall weight.