Hong Kong-Mumbai Flight Diverted To Bangkok After Medical Emergency Onboard

Post-refuelling, the flight continued its onward journey to Mumbai, the airline added.

A Mumbai-bound Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong was diverted to Bangkok on Sunday due to a medical emergency involving a passenger on board, the airline said in a statement.

After the diversion, the passenger and his family were deplaned in Hong Kong for medical assistance. Later, the aircraft resumed its journey to its destination, Cathay Pacific said in the statement.

"CX663 from Hong Kong to Mumbai was diverted to Bangkok due to a medical emergency on board. The Cathay Pacific team coordinated with the on-ground team at Bangkok to ensure the passenger received due medical attention on arrival," the airline said.

The passenger and his family were offloaded in Bangkok to ensure that they receive proper medical help, Cathay Pacific said in the statement.

Post-refuelling, the flight continued its onward journey to Mumbai, the airline added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)