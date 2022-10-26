Honeypreet, Rape Convict Ram Rahim's 'Adopted Daughter', Has A New Name

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is out on 40-day parole. (File)

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, whose busy schedule while on parole has become hugely controversial, today announced a new name for Honeypreet Insan, his "adopted daughter". The religious leader is serving a 20-year jail sentence after being convicted for rape in 2017.

Honeypreet would be known as "Ruhani didi" in future, Gurmeet Ram Rahim declared, also offering an abbreviated, "easy to pronounce" version.

"Our daughter is called Honeypreet. Since everyone calls her 'didi', it causes confusion as everyone is 'didi'. So we have now named her 'Ruhani Didi' and modernised it to an easy to pronounce 'Ruh Di'," he said, according to news agency ANI.

Days after Gurmeet Ram Rahim's arrest, Honeypreet, born Priyanka Taneja, was arrested over violence during protests by Dera supporters after Ram Rahim was declared guilty of raping two followers at his ashram in Sirsa, Haryana. As many as 38 people were killed in the violence, according to the police.

Honeypreet, now 41, called herself "Papa's Angel" on social media. She was accused of trying to help the Dera chief escape and instigate rioting.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is out on 40-day parole. He hosted a virtual Satsang last week.

He is also back to his music video obsession. He released a song video on YouTube this week, 10 years after his memorable "Love Charger". The video credits him with the music, lyrics, composition, and direction.

Honeypreet, his co-star in these videos, swears by his innocence and has often defended her relationship with him.

His breaks from jail are well-timed, according to the opposition, which accuses Haryana's ruling BJP of arranging his release before elections. Haryana is prepping for panchayat elections and assembly by-polls.

Earlier, the Dera chief was released on a month-long parole in June - ahead of elections to 46 civic bodies. In February, he was given three weeks' furlough ahead of the Punjab election.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar told NDTV today: "I don't want to say anything on this. Prisons have their own rules and it will not be appropriate for me to say anything."