'Entire Family Scared': Honey Singh Gets Death Threat From Goldy Brar

Mr Singh was at the Delhi Police headquarters today to meet the Commissioner and file a complaint. (File)

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has received a death threat from gangster Goldy Brar and has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. Brar, who is believed to be hiding in Canada, is alleged to be one the main conspirators in the killing of singer-songwriter Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab last year.

Mr Singh received the threat via voice note and went to the Delhi Police headquarters today to meet the Commissioner and file a complaint. The police have begun an investigation.

"I am scared, my entire family is scared. Who isn't scared of death? This is the first time I have got such a threat. I have got a lot of love from people," Mr Singh said after meeting the Commissioner.

He added, "My staff and I have got calls from international numbers as well as voice notes from someone claiming to be Goldy Brar. I have given the Commissioner all the evidence. I have requested him to give me security and get the matter investigated. I am really scattered right now."

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his SUV near his village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Goldy Brar had later admitted in a Facebook post that he had planned the murder to avenge the killing of another gangster

Goldy Brar, alias Satinderjit Singh, is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the main suspect in the Moose Wala murder.

Last month, Brar's name was added to Canada's list of top 25 most wanted fugitives by Interpol-Ottawa's Fugitive Apprehension Support Team. An official release had said Brar is believed to be in Canada and represents a risk to public safety, adding that the offences committed by him in India are "very serious in nature".