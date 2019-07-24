'Homecoming' Say Madhya Pradesh BJP Men After Voting For Congress Bill

Talking to journalists, both legislators termed it "ghar-wapsi" (home coming) of sorts

Two legislators of Madhya Pradesh's opposition BJP, who voted in favour of an amendment bill along with the 120 ruling Congress and allied legislators in the state assembly on Wednesday, are old Congress men.

Sharad Kol and Narayan Tripathi voted for the Congress's Advocate Protection Act Bill - a long-time demand of the lawyers of the state. The bill, drafted 15 years ago, had never made it to the assembly during the three-term government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The BJP did not participate in the voting and the bill was passed with 122 votes in its favour.

Talking to journalists after the assembly session, both legislators termed it "ghar-wapsi" (home coming) of sorts. The state's mining minister Pradeep Jaiswal, who is among the four independent legislators supporting the Kamal Nath government, said at least four more BJP legislators will soon cross over to the Congress.

Narayan Tripathi, the four-time MLA from Satna's Maihar seat, is a turncoat politician who was first elected to the assembly in 2003 as Samajwadi Party candidate. A year later, Mr Tripathi, who by then became the state party chief, contested the Lok Sabha polls from the Satna seat, but lost even his deposit.

In 2008 assembly polls, he lost to the BJP from the Maihar seat, but won it again in 2013 on a Congress ticket.

In 2015, he switched to then ruling BJP, resigning his assembly membership. In 2016, he won the Maihar seat again in the by-elections and continued to be with the BJP thereafter.

In 2018 assembly elections, Mr Tripathi won from Maihar again as a BJP candidate. But in this year's Lok Sabha election, he is believed to have worked against the cause of three-time sitting BJP parliamentarian Ganesh Singh, who however, won from the Satna seat.

Sources in the Congress said Mr Tripathi got in touch with the party leadership after the BJP lost power in the state in December last year.

Sharad Kol, the BJP legislator from Beohari seat of Shahdol district, who also voted in favour of the amendment bill, also belonged to Congress ranks. The son of Congress leader Jugul Kol, he became a member of the Shahdol district panchayat on a Congress ticket.

But he quit the Congress in October 2018, weeks before the assembly polls, and joined the BJP and won from the Beohari seat.

The development is seen as sweet revenge for the Congress six years after Chaudhary Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi - its deputy leader of opposition - crossed over to then ruling BJP just before the Congress moved a no trust vote against then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

