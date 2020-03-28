Home Quarantine Sticker Removed From Kamal Haasan's Office In Chennai

Kamal Haasan, in a statement, has clarified he was not quarantined (File)

Corporation personnel stuck a home quarantine sticker outside the office of Kamal Haasan's party office leading to speculation that the actor-turned-politician was quarantined for coronavirus.

The sticker, however, was removed later from the gates of Makkal Needhi Maiam's office.

While there was speculation about Mr Haasan being quarantined, the Greater Chennai Corporation said their staffers pasted the sticker at the premises because actress Gautami Tadimalli has "returned from Dubai recently and her passport has this address (Eldams Road in upscale Alwarpet)."

The present residence of the actress was not known immediately.

The sticker, that read, "We are in home quarantine to safeguard ourselves and Chennai from coronavirus" was removed soon, an official said declining to elaborate.

Kamal Haasan, in a statement, clarified he was not quarantined.

"Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news spread saying that I have been quarantined. But, most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there," he said.

Further, the actor said, the news that he has been quarantined "is not true."

As a precautionary measure, he has been maintaining social distancing.