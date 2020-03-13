Home Ministry's FAQs On Travel Amid Coronavirus: Your Questions Answered

Indian has banned visas till April 15 to minimise risk of coronavirus from spreading fast

The government has released a set of FAQs (frequently asked questions) to clear doubt about the move to suspend all non-essential visas to India, amid the scare over the Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

"FAQs on new Visa restrictions in the context of #COVID19india #COVID19 This document addresses queries on travel and Visa restrictions in a comprehensive manner," the Home Ministry's spokesperson tweeted.

Here's a summary of the key points of the FAQs:

FOR INDIAN NATIONALS WHO WANT TO RETURN TO INDIA

Whether they will be quarantined upon arrival in India?

Only those who have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after February 15, 2020 will be quarantined for 14 days.

Is COVID-19 "negative certificate" mandatory for Indians?

Only for those who are coming from Republic of Korea or Italy.

Whether Indians transiting through China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany be quarantined on arrival in India?

No. Transit through airport is not considered stay.

FOR INDIAN NATIONALS WHO WANT TO GO ABROAD

Whether Indians are allowed to go abroad?

Indians are strongly advised to avoid non-essential travel to coronavirus affected countries. On their return to India from affected countries - China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany - they will be mandatorily quarantined.

FOR FOREIGNERS WHO ARE PRESENTLY IN INDIA

Whether they can extend their Indian visas before expiry?

Yes, they should approach their jurisdictional FRRO/FROs through e-FRRO (https://indianfrro.gov.in/frro/)

Whether they can go out of Indian and return?

Yes, they can go out of India. However, before April 15, 2020, they would require a fresh visa to enter India again.

FOR DIPLOMATS, OFFICIAL, UN/INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS AND OTHERS

Are diplomats, official, UN/international organisation passport holders allowed to enter India?

Yes

Are dependants of diplomats on normal passports allowed?

No

Are diplomats, official, UN/international organisation passport holders required to carry COVID-19 "negative certificate" if they arrive from Italy or Republic of Korea?

Yes

Which are the international organisations allowed?

UN bodies and other recognised international organisations.

Foreign crew allowed on GD if they have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after February 15, 2020 in their personal capacity?

No