Home Ministry To Take Big, Tough Decisions: Union Minister On PM Security Lapse

Home Ministry has also spoken about taking action in the case, Anurag Thakur said (File)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is gathering information on the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab and "big and tough decisions" will be taken.

The minister noted that some people have already approached the Supreme Court in this regard.

"The Home Ministry has also spoken about taking action. After gathering information, whatever steps... big and tough decisions will be taken by it," he told reporters.

"It is my firm belief that the country's judicial system does justice to everyone and when such mistakes happen, whatever steps are needed will be taken," the minister added.

PM Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event.