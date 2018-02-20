Home Ministry Seeks Report From LG On Assault On Delhi Chief Secretary The home minister would also meet a delegation of IAS officers of the Delhi government, a ministry official said.

32 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rajnath Singh would meet a delegation of IAS officers of the Delhi government, a ministry official said New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Tuesday sought a report from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on an alleged assault on the chief secretary of the city government, an official said.



In a communication, the ministry asked the LG to submit a detailed report on the alleged attack on bureaucrat Anshu Prakash at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday night.



The home minister would also meet a delegation of IAS officers of the Delhi government, a ministry official said.



"The home ministry is aware of the development and closely monitoring the situation," the official said.



Chief Secretary Prakash was manhandled by a few AAP MLAs at Mr Kejriwal's residence, an IAS officer alleged on Tuesday.



"There was a heated exchange at the meeting last night. During the argument, two or three AAP MLAs manhandled him... The CS's spectacles also got broken," the senior IAS officer, who did not wish to be named, claimed.



The chief minister's office dismissed the accusation as "bizarre and baseless".



"The allegation of assault is totally bizarre and baseless," a senior official in the chief minister's office said.



