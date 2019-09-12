Home Ministry Official Arrested With Rs 16 Lakh Bribe Money: CBI

The CBI official alerted the agency's top bosses about the offer made by the officer.

All India | | Updated: September 12, 2019 16:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Home Ministry Official Arrested With Rs 16 Lakh Bribe Money: CBI

Dheeraj Singh was trying to influence a case involving an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer


New Delhi: 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested an employee of the Ministry of Home Affairs with Rs 16 lakh in bribe money, officials said.

A senior CBI official told IANS: "We have arrested Dheeraj Kumar Singh posted as an section officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs in a trap case this morning with an alleged bribe of Rs 16 lakh."

CBI sources said that Singh was trying to influence a case involving an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and had approached the agency's investigating officer with an offer of Rs two crore to settle the matter.

However, the CBI official then alerted the agency's top bosses about the offer made by the officer.

"Then a trap a was laid and he was arrested with the first instalment of Rs 16 lakh," the source added.

The source said that Singh is being questioned by CBI officials.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

CBIDheeraj Kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SensexAnant ChaturdashiGanpati VisarjanChinmayanandTabrez AnsariKulbhushan JadhavSonia GandhiMDHPNR StatusSection 375iPhone 11Samsung A50siPhone 11 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................