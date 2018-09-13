Rajnath Singh To Launch First 'Smart Fence' Pilot Project Next Week

The 'smart fence' pilot project is being implemented by the Border Security Force.

All India | | Updated: September 13, 2018 19:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajnath Singh To Launch First 'Smart Fence' Pilot Project Next Week

Rajnath Singh will travel to Jammu to inaugurate the ambitious project on September 17.

New Delhi: 

The country's first 'smart fence' pilot project, which entails deploying laser-activated fences and technology-enabled barriers to plug vulnerable gaps along borders, will be formally launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh next week along the India-Pakistan border, an official said today.

Mr Singh will travel to Jammu to inaugurate the ambitious project on September 17, he added.

The technology is being implemented by the Border Security Force and senior officials of the paramilitary will present a demo of the activation and response mechanism of the 'smart fence' before the home minister during the visit, he said.

BSF Director General K K Sharma had last week said that such gadgetry will be deployed along 2,400 km of India's border with Pakistan and Bangladesh in the future.

The initiative is part of the comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) proposed to be deployed at these two borders by the Modi government as part of its decision to completely seal the two borders to stop infiltration and illegal migration.

The 'laser fence' and other gadgets have been integrated and a CCTV-like feed will be given to the BSF post so that immediate action can be taken against any intrusion or infiltration attempt.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

smart fence pilot projectRajnath Singh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Vijay MallyaTamil NewsNews in BanglaKeralaSardar SinghMarazzoLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusManmarziyaaniPhone XS iPhone XR Sourav GangulyHuaweiYouTubeMi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominosFlipkartAmazonPaytmEarphonesWatchesKitchen ChimneyHair Fall

................................ Advertisement ................................