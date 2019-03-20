Holi Songs: Turn On The Festive Vibe With Peppy Holi Music

Holi songs: With your personal touches to celebrations, may you have a Happy Holi!

Holi, the vibrant festival of colours that celebrates brotherhood and welcomes spring season is here. What instantly creates a Holi vibe are the peppy song numbers. From the classic 'rang barse' to the new-gen 'balam pichkari', prepare your song list in advance and get grooving with your family and friends. Ensure you arrange for herbal colours and sweets on the sides. We also have some ideas to make this Holi extra special. You can read them here. Holika Dahan is today. Know about the rituals and pooja timings here. With your personal touches to the celebrations, may you have a Happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2019: Here are some Holi songs suggestions for you:

Rang Barse

This classic number from the movie 'Silsila' is a must-have in your Holi playslist. The lyrics of the song go like this:

Rang barse bheege chunarwali, rang barse

Arre keene maari pichkaari tohri bheegi angiya

Ho rang rasiya, rang rasiya ho

Ho rang barse bheege chunarwali, rang barse x (5)

Sone ki thaali mein jyona parosa

Arre sone ki thaali mein

Haan sone ki thaali mein jyona parosa

Arre khaye gori ka yaar balam tarse rang barse

Holi hai!

Holi songs: Dance and enjoy the day on this special festival.

Do me a favour let's play Holi

In Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan's voice this fun song will get you grooving.

Here are the lyrics:

Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi

Rangon Mein Hai Pyar Ki Boli

Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi

Rangon Mein Hai Pyar Ki Boli

Ho Mere Pichhe Pichhe Pichhe Kyon Aaye

Mera Jiya Jiya Kyon Dhadkaaye Jaa Re Jaa

Don't Touch My Choli

Uff Yeh Holi Haai Yeh Holi Uff Yeh Holi Haai Yeh Holi

Hey Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi

Uff Yeh Holi Haai Yeh Holi

Rangon Mein Hai Pyar Ki Boli

Holi songs: Turn on the Holi vibe with some high-spirited Holi songs.

Balam Pichkaari

The new-gen Holi song from the movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' will instantly make you groove. Here are the lyrics:

Balam Pichkari Jo Tune Mujhe Maari

Toh Bole Re Zamana Kharabi Ho Gayi

Mere Ang Raja, Jo Tera Rang Laga

Toh Seedhi-Saadi Chhori Sharabi Ho Gayi

Itna Maza, Kyun Aa Raha Hai

Tune Hawa Mein Bhaang Milaya

Itna Maza, Kyun Aa Raha Hai

Tune Hawa Mein Bhaang Milaya

Dugna Nasha, Kyun Ho Raha Hai

Aankhon Se Meetha Tune Khilaya

Ho Teri Malmal Ki Kurti Gulabi Ho Gayi

Manchali Chaal Kaise Nawaabi Ho Gayi, Toh?

Balam Pichkaari..

Holi songs: Holi is here. Enjoy with colours and Holi songs.

Holi ke din dil mil jaate hain

Holi playlist without this Sholay chartbuster is incomplete. The peppy song will lift your Holi spirits:

Chalo saheli

Chalo re sathi

O pakado-pakado

Re ise na chhodo

Arre bainyaa na modo

Zara thehar ja bhabhi

Ja re saraabi

Kya ho raja

Gali mein aaja

Holi re holi

Bhang ki goli

O nakhre waali

Doongi main gaali

O raaamoo ki saali

Holi re holi

Ang se ang lagana

Holi aai re kanhayi

Maaro bhar bhar ke pichkari

Old is gold. Add the classic touch with this timeless Holi song. The lyrics go like this:

Baras baras bhag aati hai

Holi aaj na karwa bolo

Humne manke mainko doya

Tum bhi krodh ko dholo

Maro bhar bharke pichkari

Maro bhar bharke pichkari

Holi kaa matalab hey

Holi kaa matalab hey

Rang ek rang duniya sari

Rang ek rang duniya sari

Holi kaa yahi matalab hey

Holi kaa yahi matalab hey

Maro bhar bhar kar pichkari

Maro bhar bhar kar pichkari



Happy Holi 2019!

