Holi Songs: Turn On The Festive Vibe With Peppy Holi Music

Holi songs: What instantly creates a Holi vibe are the peppy song numbers. From the classic 'rang barse' to the new-gen 'balam pichkari', prepare your song list in advance and get grooving with your family and friends.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 20, 2019 12:13 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Holi Songs: Turn On The Festive Vibe With Peppy Holi Music

Holi songs: With your personal touches to celebrations, may you have a Happy Holi!


New Delhi: 

Holi, the vibrant festival of colours that celebrates brotherhood and welcomes spring season is here. What instantly creates a Holi vibe are the peppy song numbers. From the classic 'rang barse' to the new-gen 'balam pichkari', prepare your song list in advance and get grooving with your family and friends. Ensure you arrange for herbal colours and sweets on the sides. We also have some ideas to make this Holi extra special. You can read them here. Holika Dahan is today. Know about the rituals and pooja timings here.  With your personal touches to the celebrations, may you have a Happy Holi!

 

Happy Holi 2019: Here are some Holi songs suggestions for you:

Rang Barse

This classic number from the movie 'Silsila' is a must-have in your Holi playslist. The lyrics of the song go like this:

Rang barse bheege chunarwali, rang barse
Arre keene maari pichkaari tohri bheegi angiya
Ho rang rasiya, rang rasiya ho

Ho rang barse bheege chunarwali, rang barse x (5)

Sone ki thaali mein jyona parosa
Arre sone ki thaali mein
Haan sone ki thaali mein jyona parosa
Arre khaye gori ka yaar balam tarse rang barse
Holi hai!

naf1ghpg

Holi songs: Dance and enjoy the day on this special festival.

Do me a favour let's play Holi

In Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan's voice this fun song will get you grooving.

Here are the lyrics:

Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi

Rangon Mein Hai Pyar Ki Boli

Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi

Rangon Mein Hai Pyar Ki Boli

Ho Mere Pichhe Pichhe Pichhe Kyon Aaye

Mera Jiya Jiya Kyon Dhadkaaye Jaa Re Jaa

Don't Touch My Choli

Uff Yeh Holi Haai Yeh Holi Uff Yeh Holi Haai Yeh Holi

Hey Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi

Uff Yeh Holi Haai Yeh Holi

Rangon Mein Hai Pyar Ki Boli

6a09fusc

Holi songs: Turn on the Holi vibe with some high-spirited Holi songs.

Balam Pichkaari

The new-gen Holi song from the movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' will instantly make you groove. Here are the lyrics:

Balam Pichkari Jo Tune Mujhe Maari
Toh Bole Re Zamana Kharabi Ho Gayi
Mere Ang Raja, Jo Tera Rang Laga
Toh Seedhi-Saadi Chhori Sharabi Ho Gayi
Itna Maza, Kyun Aa Raha Hai
Tune Hawa Mein Bhaang Milaya
Itna Maza, Kyun Aa Raha Hai
Tune Hawa Mein Bhaang Milaya
Dugna Nasha, Kyun Ho Raha Hai
Aankhon Se Meetha Tune Khilaya
Ho Teri Malmal Ki Kurti Gulabi Ho Gayi
Manchali Chaal Kaise Nawaabi Ho Gayi, Toh?

Balam Pichkaari..

vav7pqb8

Holi songs: Holi is here. Enjoy with colours and Holi songs.

Holi ke din dil mil jaate hain

Holi playlist without this Sholay chartbuster is incomplete. The peppy song will lift your Holi spirits:

Chalo saheli
Chalo re sathi
O pakado-pakado
Re ise na chhodo
Arre bainyaa na modo
Zara thehar ja bhabhi
Ja re saraabi
Kya ho raja
Gali mein aaja
Holi re holi
Bhang ki goli
O nakhre waali
Doongi main gaali
O raaamoo ki saali
Holi re holi
Ang se ang lagana
Holi aai re kanhayi

Maaro bhar bhar ke pichkari

Old is gold. Add the classic touch with this timeless Holi song. The lyrics go like this:

Baras baras bhag aati hai
Holi aaj na karwa bolo
Humne manke mainko doya
Tum bhi krodh ko dholo
Maro bhar bharke pichkari
Maro bhar bharke pichkari
Holi kaa matalab hey
Holi kaa matalab hey
Rang ek rang duniya sari
Rang ek rang duniya sari
Holi kaa yahi matalab hey
Holi kaa yahi matalab hey
Maro bhar bhar kar pichkari
Maro bhar bhar kar pichkari

Happy Holi 2019!



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

holiholi 2019holi 2019 song

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Spring Equinox Holi SongsHolika DahanElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsGoa Floor TestPriyanka GandhiPM ModiAkhilesh YadavNew ZealandHoli 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................