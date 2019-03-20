Holi Songs: Turn On The Festive Vibe With Peppy Holi Music

Holi, the vibrant festival of colours that celebrates brotherhood and welcomes spring season is here. What instantly creates a Holi vibe are the peppy song numbers. From the classic 'rang barse' to the new-gen 'balam pichkari', prepare your song list in advance and get grooving with your family and friends. Ensure you arrange for herbal colours and sweets on the sides. We also have some ideas to make this Holi extra special. You can read them here. Holika Dahan is today. Know about the rituals and pooja timings here. With your personal touches to the celebrations, may you have a Happy Holi!
Happy Holi 2019: Here are some Holi songs suggestions for you:
Rang Barse
This classic number from the movie 'Silsila' is a must-have in your Holi playslist. The lyrics of the song go like this:
Rang barse bheege chunarwali, rang barse
Arre keene maari pichkaari tohri bheegi angiya
Ho rang rasiya, rang rasiya ho
Ho rang barse bheege chunarwali, rang barse x (5)
Sone ki thaali mein jyona parosa
Arre sone ki thaali mein
Haan sone ki thaali mein jyona parosa
Arre khaye gori ka yaar balam tarse rang barse
Holi hai!
Do me a favour let's play Holi
In Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan's voice this fun song will get you grooving.
Here are the lyrics:
Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi
Rangon Mein Hai Pyar Ki Boli
Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi
Rangon Mein Hai Pyar Ki Boli
Ho Mere Pichhe Pichhe Pichhe Kyon Aaye
Mera Jiya Jiya Kyon Dhadkaaye Jaa Re Jaa
Don't Touch My Choli
Uff Yeh Holi Haai Yeh Holi Uff Yeh Holi Haai Yeh Holi
Hey Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi
Uff Yeh Holi Haai Yeh Holi
Rangon Mein Hai Pyar Ki Boli
Balam Pichkaari
The new-gen Holi song from the movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' will instantly make you groove. Here are the lyrics:
Balam Pichkari Jo Tune Mujhe Maari
Toh Bole Re Zamana Kharabi Ho Gayi
Mere Ang Raja, Jo Tera Rang Laga
Toh Seedhi-Saadi Chhori Sharabi Ho Gayi
Itna Maza, Kyun Aa Raha Hai
Tune Hawa Mein Bhaang Milaya
Itna Maza, Kyun Aa Raha Hai
Tune Hawa Mein Bhaang Milaya
Dugna Nasha, Kyun Ho Raha Hai
Aankhon Se Meetha Tune Khilaya
Ho Teri Malmal Ki Kurti Gulabi Ho Gayi
Manchali Chaal Kaise Nawaabi Ho Gayi, Toh?
Balam Pichkaari..
Holi ke din dil mil jaate hain
Holi playlist without this Sholay chartbuster is incomplete. The peppy song will lift your Holi spirits:
Chalo saheli
Chalo re sathi
O pakado-pakado
Re ise na chhodo
Arre bainyaa na modo
Zara thehar ja bhabhi
Ja re saraabi
Kya ho raja
Gali mein aaja
Holi re holi
Bhang ki goli
O nakhre waali
Doongi main gaali
O raaamoo ki saali
Holi re holi
Ang se ang lagana
Holi aai re kanhayi
Maaro bhar bhar ke pichkari
Old is gold. Add the classic touch with this timeless Holi song. The lyrics go like this:
Baras baras bhag aati hai
Holi aaj na karwa bolo
Humne manke mainko doya
Tum bhi krodh ko dholo
Maro bhar bharke pichkari
Maro bhar bharke pichkari
Holi kaa matalab hey
Holi kaa matalab hey
Rang ek rang duniya sari
Rang ek rang duniya sari
Holi kaa yahi matalab hey
Holi kaa yahi matalab hey
Maro bhar bhar kar pichkari
Maro bhar bhar kar pichkari
Happy Holi 2019!
