Holi 2022 Live Updates: India Celebrates Holi, PM, President Extend Wishes

The spring festival sees millions across the country hurl coloured powder at each other

Colourful festivities to mark Holi are underway, unburdened by coronavirus fears for the first time in three years. The spring festival sees millions across the country hurl coloured powder at each other in a kaleidoscopic celebration of the end of winter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in the their lives.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Holi, the festival of colours, is a living example of social harmony and togetherness. It marks the onset of the spring season. I wish that this festival infuses joy, enthusiasm and new energy into the lives of all the countrymen," the President Kovind said.

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also greeted people on Holi.

Here are the updates on Holi:

Mar 18, 2022 10:41 (IST) "Symbol Of Love, Affection And Brotherhood": President, PM Tweet Holi Wishes

President Ram Nath Kovind wished "enthusiasm and new energy in the lives of all the countrymen" while Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for "mutual love, affection and brotherhood" among the people as the two leaders greeted people on the occasion of Holi today.



The festival of colours is a living example of social harmony and togetherness, President Kovind said.

