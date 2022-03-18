'Symbol Of Love, Affection And Brotherhood': President, PM Tweet Holi Wishes

Holi is a living example of community harmony and reconciliation, President Kovind said. (File photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind wished "enthusiasm and new energy in the lives of all the countrymen" while Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for "mutual love, affection and brotherhood" among the people as the two leaders greeted people on the occasion of Holi today.

The festival of colours is a living example of social harmony and togetherness, President Kovind said.

"Holi, the festival of colours, is a living example of community harmony and reconciliation. It brings good news of the arrival of spring. I wish that this festival infuses joy, enthusiasm and new energy in the lives of all the countrymen," President Kovind said in a tweet in Hindi.

होली के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



रंगों का पर्व होली, सामुदायिक सद्भाव और मेल-मिलाप का जीवंत उदाहरण है। यह वसंत ऋतु के आगमन का शुभ समाचार लेकर आता है।



मेरी कामना है कि यह त्योहार सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में आनंद, उमंग और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2022

Extending greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in the lives of people.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colors, a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every color of happiness in your life," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपसी प्रेम, स्नेह और भाईचारे का प्रतीक यह रंगोत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में खुशियों का हर रंग लेकर आए। - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2022

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also greeted people on Holi.

सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



रंग, उमंग व हर्षोल्लास का यह महापर्व सभी के जीवन में सुख-शांति, सौभाग्य और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। pic.twitter.com/QkaEAegh0i - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 18, 2022

होली पर्व की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। हर्ष, उल्लास और सौहार्द का प्रतीक यह उत्सव आपके जीवन में नए उमंग और उत्साह का संचार करे।



Greetings on the special occasion of Holi. It is a festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness and harmony. #HappyHoli - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 18, 2022

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by binging on sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons on each other.