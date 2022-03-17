Holi 2022: Know The Legend Behind The Festival Of Colours And Find Out How It’s Celebrated

This year, Holi will be celebrated across India on March 18. (Representational)

Every year, on Holi, a carnival-like atmosphere prevails across India with music, dance and bright colours everywhere. The festival of colours indicates the end of winter and the beginning of the spring season. Apart from playing with colours, people enjoy good food and spend time with their loved ones on this day. Though we all enjoy celebrating Holi, how many of us know why this festival is celebrated in the first place?

Here's all you need to know about this colourful celebration:

Holi is an ancient Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of good over evil. Like other festivals, Holi, too, is surrounded by folklore. One of them is the story of the demon king, Hiranyakashipu, and Holika Dahan.

Holika Dahan

Hiranyakashipu wanted everyone to worship him as God. But his son, Prahlada, was a follower of Lord Vishnu who refused to worship his father. This enraged Hiranyakashipu and he tried to kill Prahlada several times, but nothing worked. He then sought assistance from his sister, Holika, who had the unique ability to be immune to fire. To kill Prahlada, she duped him into sitting on a pyre with her. However, due to her ill-intent, she ended up getting burnt, while nothing happened to Prahlada. So, the first day of Holi, known as Holika Dahan, represents the triumph of good over evil.

The story of Radha and Krishna

Another legend has it that Lord Krishna's complexion turned a distinctive blue after a demon, Putana, poisoned him with her breast milk. Krishna was worried that because of his skin colour, Radha and her companions would never like him. Seeing his trouble, Krishna's mother told him to approach Radha and smear any colour he desired across her face. In the Braj region of India (in Uttar Pradesh), this tradition evolved into a ritual and, eventually, a festival known as Holi.

The celebration

Festivities start with Holika Dahan, which takes place the night before Holi (this year, it's on March 17). It involves performing of rituals in front of a bonfire, hoping for their inner evil to be eliminated, just as Holika was killed by the fire.

The next morning is Holi, when people hit the streets to play with colours and bathe each other in coloured water using water pistols or balloons.

This year, Holi will be celebrated across India on March 18.