Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

Showkat Ahmad Tantary was arrested from Qazipora area, police said. (Representational image)

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was arrested with arms and ammunition from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Thursday.

Showkat Ahmad Tantary, a resident of Warpora area in Kulgam district, was arrested on Wednesday from Qazipora area of the central Kashmir district, the official said.

Tantary was affiliated to the proscribed terror outfit according to police records, he said.

Police have registered a case at Chadoora police station.

The arms and ammunition recovered from his possession have been put into case records and an investigation is under way to ascertain his complicity in any other terrorist activity.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.