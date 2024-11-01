2 Migrant Workers From UP Shot At In Terrorist Attack In J&K's Budgam

This was the fourth terrorist attack on migrant workers in Kashmir valley in the last two weeks

Two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh were shot at in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam today, the police said. Both were taken to a hospital, where the doctors said they were out of danger. This was the fourth attempt on migrant workers in Kashmir valley in the last two weeks.

The deadliest attack happened on October 20 when terrorists shot dead seven people including a local doctor and two workers from Bihar at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district.

Of the two terrorists involved in the October 20 attack, one was identified as a local from south Kashmir's Kulgam, who joined a terrorist group in 2023, while the other was believed to have come from Pakistan.